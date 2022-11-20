Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.78

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.78 and traded as low as $26.34. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 52,874 shares changing hands.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 2,207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 59.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

