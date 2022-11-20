The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in AES were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 75,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AES by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,095,000 after buying an additional 195,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in AES by 433.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 198,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 161,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

