The Cato Co. (CATO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Cato has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years.

Cato Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CATO opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. Cato has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $196.86 million for the quarter.

CATO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cato from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cato in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cato by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Cato by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cato by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cato by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

