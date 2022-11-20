The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Raised by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,185 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $29,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $79.81 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,243 shares of company stock valued at $37,140,656 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.