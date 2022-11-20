The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.6 %

Clorox stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

