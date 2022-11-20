The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $586.54

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 586.54 ($6.89) and traded as high as GBX 627 ($7.37). The Edinburgh Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 626 ($7.36), with a volume of 175,651 shares changing hands.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 586.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 600.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.41.

Get The Edinburgh Investment Trust alerts:

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.