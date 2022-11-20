The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Decreased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after buying an additional 180,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,650 shares of company stock worth $4,923,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,559,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,477. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.58. The stock has a market cap of $320.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

