The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

Walt Disney Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,011,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,861,757. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.