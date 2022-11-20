ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $49.53 million and $58,517.72 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

