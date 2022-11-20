Thunder Brawl Hits 24 Hour Volume of $85,879.08 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $94.48 million and approximately $85,879.08 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.52271875 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $123,546.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

