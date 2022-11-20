Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $92.65 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00003201 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $92.65 million and $174,975.39 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.52271875 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $123,546.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars.

