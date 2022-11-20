TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07-$3.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$49.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.78 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.42.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $376,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 42.5% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.