Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Raised to $21.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.61.

TOST stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. Toast has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $45.40.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 341,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,862,755.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $194,339.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,471.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,253. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 48.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

