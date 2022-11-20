Tokens.com (SMURF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st.

Tokens.com Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTC SMURF opened at 0.11 on Friday. Tokens.com has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.16.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures next-generation blockchain networks through Proof-of-Stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It invests in Web3 assets and businesses focused on the Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and gaming-based digital assets; purchases and stakes tokens; operates in virtually integrated digital real estate business; and holds NFT assets and invests in crypto-based games.

