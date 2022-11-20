Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (TYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $36.85.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
