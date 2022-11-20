Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (TYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $36.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYG. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

