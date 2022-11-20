Tribe Market Capitalization Hits $95.86 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Tribe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $95.86 million and $4.62 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.72 or 0.08422292 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00556975 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,807.79 or 0.29011930 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

