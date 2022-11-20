Tribe (TRIBE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.16 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $94.94 million and $14.16 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

