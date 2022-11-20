Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45,952 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 10.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Trimble Trading Up 0.4 %

Trimble Company Profile

TRMB opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

