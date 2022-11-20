Truadvice LLC Acquires New Position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 423,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,870,000. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF comprises about 5.2% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Truadvice LLC owned 28.62% of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $1,766,000.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DJIA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. 50,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,196. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $25.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

