Truadvice LLC Buys Shares of 160,241 ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury accounts for 2.2% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Truadvice LLC owned about 2.86% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 141.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $28.58. 85,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

