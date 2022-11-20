Truadvice LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $44.86. 2,229,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $53.33.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

