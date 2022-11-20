Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $5.77 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,174.74 or 0.07115689 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00033455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00075454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00058133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022904 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

