TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TTEC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. TTEC has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Comerica Bank raised its position in TTEC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after buying an additional 44,514 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

