Twin Tree Management LP Decreases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,349 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,127 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

