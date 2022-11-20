Twin Tree Management LP Grows Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,849,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,465,000 after buying an additional 245,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

