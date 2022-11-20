Twin Tree Management LP Invests $1.51 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.34. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,746,486 shares of company stock valued at $73,284,186. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

