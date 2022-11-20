Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 2,980 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

