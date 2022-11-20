Twin Tree Management LP Sells 14,282 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,282 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 70,507 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 124,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,638 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 800,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,604,000 after acquiring an additional 109,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group Profile



MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Articles

