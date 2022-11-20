Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Shares of Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.13 ($0.02). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.02), with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Ukrproduct Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £843,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Ukrproduct Group

(Get Rating)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.