Ultra Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $60.96 million and $741,937.18 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,159.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00638221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00233139 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00058038 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00057911 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000694 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21353247 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $965,267.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.