UMA Market Capitalization Hits $109.19 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market cap of $109.19 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00009798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

