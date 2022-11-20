Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific by 115.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3,124.4% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 90,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 87,483 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $6,210,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Argus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

NYSE:UNP opened at $210.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.35. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

