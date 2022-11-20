Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNPRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Uniper from €4.10 ($4.23) to €2.20 ($2.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Uniper from €2.20 ($2.27) to €2.00 ($2.06) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Uniper Price Performance

UNPRF opened at $4.72 on Friday. Uniper has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

