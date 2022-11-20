United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 12,824 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.8% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $149,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,181. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

