United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $239.94 Million Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,698,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262,423 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease comprises approximately 1.3% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 6.91% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $239,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BNL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,239. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.18. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $26.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 152.11%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

