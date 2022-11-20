United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,648,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 195.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,015,000 after purchasing an additional 742,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE X traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 5,872,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,952,028. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.66%.

United States Steel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

