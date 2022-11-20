UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded up $14.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $530.00. 3,566,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,509. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.00 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $495.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Argus increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

