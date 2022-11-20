UNIUM Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $152.57 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for approximately $52.46 or 0.00321941 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UNIUM has traded up 100.9% against the dollar. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $152.57 million and $954.23 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.77 or 0.08302760 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00500887 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.02 or 0.28516258 BTC.

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 59.30070398 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,031.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

