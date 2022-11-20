Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,765 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Unum Group worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Unum Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UNM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Shares of UNM stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,400 shares of company stock worth $2,648,308. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

