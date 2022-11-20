UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Hits $4.12 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and $2.84 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $4.32 or 0.00026137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00375552 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001275 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00017794 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.3485624 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3,205,172.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.