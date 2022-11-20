USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $44.44 billion and $2.35 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002591 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.08422498 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00556058 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,800.15 or 0.28955757 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,435,788,657 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
