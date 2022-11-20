Utrust Price Hits $0.0929 on Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $45.50 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Utrust Profile

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

