Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $36,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 212,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 203,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

