Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lowered by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 10.7% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $79,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.08. 3,364,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,909. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

