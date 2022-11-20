Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lowered by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,472,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.5% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $457,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.