VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.62. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

