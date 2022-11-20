VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,098 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 284,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

PRU opened at $107.33 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

