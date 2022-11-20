VELA Investment Management LLC Invests $398,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

