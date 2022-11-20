VELA Investment Management LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

