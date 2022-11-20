Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

VRNOF opened at $5.57 on Friday. Verano has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

